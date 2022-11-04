The No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys will try to bounce back from a disastrous performance when they face the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday afternoon. Oklahoma State had its worst showing of the campaign last week, getting shut out in a 48-0 loss at Kansas State. Kansas had its open date last week and is entering this contest on a three-game losing streak.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Jayhawks are favored by 1 point in the latest Kansas vs. Oklahoma State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 63. Before entering any Oklahoma State vs. Kansas picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State spread: Kansas -1

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State over/under: 63 points

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State money line: Kansas -125, Oklahoma State +105

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas might be on a three-game losing streak, but it has been within 12 points in all three of those losses. The Jayhawks have been one of the top stories in college football this season, pulling off upset wins against West Virginia, Houston and Iowa State. They have had time to regroup following their loss to Baylor, as their open date was last week. Senior quarterback Jason Bean has done an admirable job filling in for injured starter Jalon Daniels, throwing for 783 yards and nine touchdowns. Daniels is questionable to return this week.

Sophomore running back Devin Neal, who has rushed for 537 yards and six touchdowns, is averaging 6.2 yards per carry. Oklahoma State is coming off one of the worst performances in school history, getting blanked by Kansas State in a 48-0 final. Kansas has covered the spread at a 9-1-1 clip in its last 11 games, making the Jayhawks one of the most profitable teams in the country.

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Oklahoma State's season cannot be defined by its performance against Kansas State last week, as it went 6-1 with an overtime loss in its first seven games. The Cowboys have already beat a pair of ranked teams this season, so they will not be intimidated by Kansas. Senior quarterback Spencer Sanders has thrown for 2,177 yards and 15 touchdowns while also rushing for 343 yards and eight touchdowns, though there's some degree of concern about his availability due to a shoulder injury.

The Jayhawks have not been the same since losing Daniels to an injury, providing bettors with an opportunity to back Oklahoma State at a cheaper price. The Cowboys have also been extremely profitable since last season, covering the spread at a 15-4-1 rate in their last 20 games. They have won 10 straight games against Kansas, covering the spread in seven meetings in a row.

