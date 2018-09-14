Kansas vs. Rutgers updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Saturday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Kansas vs. Rutgers football game
On Saturday Kansas takes on Rutgers at 12:00 p.m. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Kansas has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Kansas took their match against C. Michigan last Saturday by a conclusive 31-7 score. No one put up better numbers for Kansas than Pooka Williams Jr., who brought his A game into the contest. He rushed for 131 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, after soaring high against Texas St. two weeks ago, Icarus fell to the ground. Rutgers took a serious blow against Ohio St., falling 52-3. Rutgers were in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 35-0.
Kansas's victory lifted them to 1-1 while Rutgers's loss dropped them down to 1-1. Kansas caused 7 turnovers against C. Michigan, so Rutgers will need to take especially good care of the ball.
