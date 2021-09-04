Through 3 Quarters

The Kansas Jayhawks are just one quarter away from delivering their fans the win they've been expecting all week. It's anybody's game, but the Jayhawks are ahead of the South Dakota Coyotes 10-7.

Kansas has been led by QB Jason Bean, who so far has passed for one TD and 90 yards on 17 attempts in addition to picking up 49 yards on the ground. RB Shomari Lawrence has led the way so far for South Dakota, as he has punched in one rushing touchdown.

Who's Playing

South Dakota @ Kansas

Last Season Records: Kansas 0-9; South Dakota 1-3

What to Know

The Kansas Jayhawks will play against a Division II opponent, the South Dakota Coyotes, in an early-season tune-up Friday at 8 p.m. ET at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Returning after a rocky 0-9 season, the Jayhawks are aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

Kansas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas

Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

Odds

The Jayhawks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Coyotes, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Jayhawks as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.