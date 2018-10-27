Kansas vs. TCU: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

Halftime Recap

The experts predicted a win for TCU, but it's no sure thing at this point. It's anybody's game at halftime, but TCU are ahead 10-7.

TCU and Kansas both experienced trouble in their last games, but one is bound to make up for today. Either team could still leave here with a redeeming victory, so expect a scrappy second half.

Game Preview

TCU will be playing 60 minutes this week, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. On Saturday they will take on Kansas at 3:00 p.m. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

TCU have to be aching after a bruising 27-52 loss to Oklahoma last Saturday. TCU got a solid performance out of Michael Collins, who passed for 142 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Kansas, and their matchup last Saturday only extended their streak of losses to four. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 16-48 punch to the gut against Texas Tech. Kansas were in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 3-24.

TCU simply couldn't be stopped the last time the two teams met, as they easily beat Kansas 43-0. The rematch might be a little tougher for TCU since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.