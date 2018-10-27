Kansas vs. TCU updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Saturday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Kansas vs. TCU football game
TCU will be playing 60 minutes this week, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. On Saturday they will take on Kansas. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
TCU has to be aching after a bruising 52-27 loss to Oklahoma last Saturday. TCU got a solid performance out of Michael Collins, who passed for 142 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Kansas, and their matchup last Saturday only extended their streak of losses to four. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 48-16 punch to the gut against Texas Tech. Kansas was in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 24-3.
TCU simply couldn't be stopped the last time the two teams met, as they easily beat Kansas 43-0. The rematch might be a little tougher for TCU since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
