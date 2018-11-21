Kansas vs. Texas: How to watch online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Kansas vs. Texas football game
Who's Playing
Kansas Jayhawks (home) vs. Texas Longhorns (away)
Current records: Kansas 3-8; Texas 8-3
What to Know
Kansas are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.55 points per game before their next contest. Next week they will take on Texas at noon. The teams both might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Kansas picked up 524 yards, Texas 412).
Things haven't been easy for Kansas, and their game on Saturday only extended their streak of losses to three. They lost to Oklahoma by a decisive 40-55 margin. A silver lining for Kansas was the play of Pooka Williams Jr., who rushed for 252 yards and 2 touchdowns on 15 carries.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 202 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Texas were able to grind out a solid win over Iowa St., winning 24-10. The success made it back-to-back wins for Texas.
Texas's victory lifted them to 8-3 while Kansas's loss dropped them down to 3-8. Kansas's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Texas defensive front that amassed six sacks against Iowa St., so we'll see if they are up to the task.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Kansas
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Longhorns are a big 15 point favorite against the Jayhawks.
This season, Kansas are 6-4-0 against the spread. As for Texas, they are 5-5-1 against the spread
Series History
Texas have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Kansas.
- 2017 - Texas Longhorns 42 vs. Kansas Jayhawks 27
- 2016 - Kansas Jayhawks 24 vs. Texas Longhorns 21
- 2015 - Texas Longhorns 59 vs. Kansas Jayhawks 20
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Wildcat in Winter: Snyder's KSU future
Snyder, 79, just signed a five-year extension as rumblings continue that it's time to look...
-
Boise, Fresno join Group of Five playoff
The College Football Playoff may not respect many of these teams, but we believe they are deserving...
-
Colorado State vs. Air Force odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Air Force vs. Colorado State game...
-
College football DFS, Week 13 lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Resume Rankings: Knights make their move
The committee still loves wins over ranked teams, no matter what conference they're in
-
CFP doesn't give Ohio State respect
The Buckeyes barely escaped the clutches of Maryland in overtime Saturday