Kansas vs. Texas Tech: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Kansas (home) vs. Texas Tech (away)

Current Records: Kansas 2-5; Texas Tech 3-4

What to Know

Get ready for a Big 12 battle as Kansas and Texas Tech will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.

It was a hard-fought contest, but the Jayhawks had to settle for a 50-48 defeat against Texas last week. Kansas' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of RB Pooka Williams Jr., who rushed for 190 yards and two TDs on 25 carries, and QB Carter Stanley, who passed for 310 yards and four TDs on 47 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Stanley this season. Not surprisingly, Stanley's sharp night set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, if Texas Tech was expecting to get some payback for the 40-31 defeat against Iowa State the last time they met in October of last year, then they were left disappointed. Texas Tech fell to Iowa State 34-24. Texas Tech hasn't found any success against Iowa State since Oct. 10 of 2015, this defeat making it four in a row.

The Jayhawks are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They are currently two for two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Jayhawks suffered a grim 48-16 defeat to the Red Raiders when the two teams last met in October of last year. Maybe the Jayhawks will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas

Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Raiders are a 4.5-point favorite against the Jayhawks.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

Texas Tech have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last five years.