The Big 12 and the Mountain West Conference collide when the Kansas Jayhawks face the UNLV Rebels in the 2023 Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday at Chase Field in Phoenix. The Jayhawks (8-4) finished in a tie for seventh in the Big 12. They are making bowl appearances in consecutive seasons for the first time since the 2007-08 seasons. Meanwhile the Rebels (9-4) have put together their best season since 1984 when they finished 10-1 with Randall Cunningham at quarterback. They are coming off a 44-20 loss to Boise State in the MWC Championship Game.



Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. The Jayhawks are 13-point favorites in the latest Kansas vs. UNLV odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 66.5.

Kansas vs. UNLV spread: Jayhawks -13

Kansas vs. UNLV over/under: 67.5 points

Kansas vs. UNLV money line: Jayhawks -498, Rebels +372

KAN: Jayhawks leads the country in yards per punt return (21.60)

UNLV: Jose Pizano ranks No. 3 in the FBS in points scored (127)

Why Kansas can cover

The Jayhawks' ruthlessly efficient rushing attack has a plus matchup against the UNLV defense. Kansas is averaging 211.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks eighth in the country. The Jayhawks face a Rebels defense that ranks 87th against the run, allowing 163.3 rushing yards per game.

In addition, Kansas has arguably the best punt return and punt coverage units in the country. The Jayhawks lead the nation in both punt returns (21.60 yards per return) and punt return defense (-3.00 yards per return). Opponents are returning only 6.5% of Damon Greaves' punts this season. See which team to pick here.

Why UNLV can cover

The Rebels have an explosive offense that led the Mountain West in scoring at 34.3 points per game. When they get close, points have been almost automatic thanks to Jose Pizano, one of the best kicks in the nation. A transfer from Missouri State, Pizano set single-season program records for field goals in a game (six) and a season (25) and kicking points in a game (19) and a season (127) while also breaking the UNLV record for consecutive field goals made (19).

In addition, the Rebels face a Kansas defense that will be without one of its key contributors. Austin Booker, a 6-foot-6, 245-pound lineman, is expected to miss this game as an NFL opt-out. The loss of Booker would be a big one for the Jayhawks as he led the team with eight sacks en route to being named the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year. See which team to pick here.

