Kansas vs. West Virginia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Kansas vs. West Virginia football game
Who's Playing
Kansas (home) vs. West Virginia (away)
Current Records: Kansas 2-1-0; West Virginia 2-1-0
What to Know
West Virginia is 4-0 against Kansas since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Get ready for a Big 12 battle as West Virginia and Kansas will face off at 4:30 p.m. ET at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the teams both put up some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.
Their game two weeks ago wasn't at all kind to the Mountaineers, but their most recent matchup may have softened the blow. They captured a comfortable 44-27 victory over NC State. QB Austin Kendall did work as he passed for 272 yards and three touchdowns. Kendall didn't help his team much against Missouri, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Kansas gave up the first points against Boston College last Friday, but they didn't let that get them down. Kansas was the clear victor by a 48-24 margin over Boston College. The high-flying offensive effort was a definite turnaround from Kansas' flat performance the contest before.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Mountaineers and the Jayhawks clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Mountaineers are a solid 4.5-point favorite against the Jayhawks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 49
Series History
West Virginia have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last five years.
- Oct 06, 2018 - West Virginia 38 vs. Kansas 22
- Sep 23, 2017 - Kansas 34 vs. West Virginia 56
- Nov 05, 2016 - West Virginia 48 vs. Kansas 21
- Nov 21, 2015 - Kansas 0 vs. West Virginia 49
