A Big 12 battle is on tap Saturday between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Kansas Jayhawks at noon ET at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. West Virginia is 2-1 overall and 2-0 at home, while Kansas is 0-3 overall and 0-1 on the road. The Jayhawks are 4-1 against the spread in their last five October games. The Mountaineers are 4-1-1 against the spread in their last six games.

The Mountaineers are favored by 23-points in the latest West Virginia vs. Kansas odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 50.5. Before you make any Kansas vs. West Virginia picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kansas vs. West Virginia. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for West Virginia vs. Kansas:

Kansas vs. West Virginia spread: West Virginia -23

Kansas vs. West Virginia over-under: 50.5 points

Kansas vs. West Virginia money line: West Virginia -1800, Kansas +1000

What you need to know about Kansas

Kansas' defense is allowing a staggering 421 yards and 44 points per game during this 0-3 start, including a 47-7 blowout loss to No. 17 Oklahoma State last weekend. Quarterback Miles Kendrick, who was named starter after freshman Jalon Daniels started the last two games, has thrown for only 246 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back Velton Gardner leads Kansas with 182 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Running back Pooka Williams Jr. left the Jayhawks' loss to Oklahoma State with an undisclosed injury. The Jayhawks rank last in the Big 12 in production (296.0) and scoring (14.7).

What you need to know about West Virginia

The Mountaineers' offense, which is triggered by quarterback Jarret Doege, ranks 27th overall with a 440.7-yard average that effectively blends the run and pass. Doege already has thrown to 14 different receivers and has completed 66 percent of his passes.

Junior running back Leddie Brown is averaging 106.7 yards a game. West Virginia's 166.3-yard pass defense ranks first in the Big 12 and eighth nationally. West Virginia will be looking to extend Kansas' 50-game road losing streak.

How to make Kansas vs. West Virginia picks

