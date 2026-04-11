When Alabama took the field for its annual A-Day spring game, upperclassman Austin Mack received the first snaps, as expected. It didn't last long. Star redshirt freshman Keelon Russell stole the show and threw a wrench into the Crimson Tide's quarterback battle.

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer revealed after the game that Mack was dealing with an injury and was, therefore, limited to only five drives. Russell earned nine. But even in those drives, the redshirt freshman was impossible to ignore.

The freshman completed 20 of 32 passes for 229 yards and four touchdowns, with many coming during competitive red zone work. While the game was not televised, fans circulated clips of Russell dropping dimes into the teeth of Alabama's top-ranked secondary.

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Perhaps equally as important, Russell showed quickness and elusiveness against the Crimson Tide pass rush. Of course, quarterbacks wear non-contact jerseys, but staying upright will be the top priority behind an offensive line replacing numerous pieces.

Mack has patiently waited for his turn behind both Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson. The Folsom, California, native skipped his senior year of high school to join DeBoer at Washington, entering in time to watch Michael Penix Jr. lead the Huskies to the national title game. When DeBoer left for Bama, he quickly asked Mack to follow.

Despite entering his fourth year of college football, Mack is still only 19. Last year, he completed 24 of 32 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns. In the spring game, he only completed 7 of 13 passes for 95 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The experience will be vital for the Crimson Tide as they transition from back-to-back upperclassmen. Mack's 6-foot-6, 235-pound frame also gives him the ability to withstand the physical rigors of the SEC.

But Russell, who just turned 18 himself, has incredible potential. The Duncanville, Texas, native was rated the No. 2 player in the Class of 2025, trailing only Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood. According to Alabama, he has gained nearly 25 pounds since coming to campus, giving him a more manageable 200 pounds on his wiry frame.

The upside is higher with Russell in the lineup. But in a pivotal season for DeBoer's staff, can the Crimson Tide afford to take the risk?

DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb have done an exceptional job with quarterbacks over the years, including developing Penix, Simpson and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Jake Haener. But with two highly-rated prospects on campus, this could be the most consequential decision of their careers.