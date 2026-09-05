Keelon Russell's first career start at Alabama looked more like a preview than a finished product during Saturday's 48-10 win over East Carolina, but the sophomore showed enough to justify every ounce of offseason excitement.

Russell appeared comfortable in the pocket, showed fluidity in the run game and never seemed to allow the moment or weight of the Crimson Tide's quarterback job to speed him up.

His field vision stood out, especially when working through progressions and locating options across multiple levels of the defense. He did not look overwhelmed. Russell looked prepared, composed and capable of handling everything Alabama's staff asked him to manage in his debut.

That alone should excite Kalen DeBoer moving forward.

Notable Alabama QBs in first start

COMP/ATT YDS TD RUSHING YDS Jalen Hurts (2016 vs. WKU) 23/36 287 2 19 Bryce Young (2021 vs. Miami) 27/38 344 4 0 Ty Simpson (2025 at FSU) 23/43 254 2 17 Keelon Russell (Saturday vs. ECU) 17/29 249 0 86 (TD)

Russell was even better when the pocket broke down, and his natural playmaking instincts took over. That is where his ceiling becomes obvious. He can escape pressure, reset his feet and attack defenses without turning every scramble into chaos.

Alabama encourages that creativity — part of the reason he won the job over Austin Mack in fall camp — when defenders lose leverage and coverage begins to unravel.

Initial grades

There were first-start moments, and the timing will sharpen with additional reps, but the raw ingredients are undeniable. None of his chunk completions went for touchdowns, and Alabama kept the ball on the ground in the red zone, including Russell's first career touchdown run.

One of his best throws early was a drop by a leaping Ryan Coleman-Williams, who had a second drop later in the first half near the pylon in the end zone. Coleman-Williams led the Power Four ranks with 10 drops last season, but he finished the opener with five catches for 130 yards, ditching receiving gloves to go bare-handed as a junior.

Coleman-Williams had a 58-yard gain in the first half on what appeared to be a coverage bust by ECU after Russell found him in space on the move and let the former freshman All-American do the rest.

Let's offer up a B+ in Russell's first start, which offered encouraging poise, several high-level flashes and enough command to believe bigger performances are coming soon.

Russell's bounce-back ability was noticeable

Midway through the third quarter, Russell overthrew a middle screen intended for Coleman-Williams on third-and-15 that nearly resulted in a turnover, one of the few questionable decisions throughout.

He had a couple of underthrows that hit the turf at the feet of his receivers and one down the seam to a tight end that sailed incomplete in tight coverage, leading DeBoer to say during an in-game interview to open the fourth quarter that Alabama's offensive "operation" suffered execution issues that caused the unit to stall for a bit.

However, when facing a third-and-10 later in the quarter, Russell sidestepped his way through traffic and picked up 17 yards to move the chains — an added element for Ryan Grubb's attack this fall. On the next play, Russell uncorked a laser across his body to the left sideline for Derek Meadows, who made a diving reception in coverage near the sticks for another positive play.

Russell set up the Crimson Tide's fifth rushing touchdown on the final play of the third after a 20-yard hookup with Kaleb Edwards. After pumping the football on his first read, Russell utilized one of his big tight ends to put Alabama in scoring position.

Assessing Alabama's value after the opener

The Crimson Tide's CFP hopes will not rest solely on Russell's right arm or his ability to create outside structure. Alabama must establish a dependable running game that keeps him out of obvious passing situations and prevents opponents from loading up pressure packages.

After struggling to find any semblance of a rushing attack over DeBoer's first two seasons, the Crimson Tide rushed for 227 yards on 49 carries (4.6 average) against the Pirates, much of that total coming from Russell (86 yards).

The wideouts must be equally trustworthy. Russell can see every area of the field, but that matters only if receivers separate, finish contested opportunities and eliminate costly drops.

If Alabama supplies balance and consistency around its young quarterback, Russell has the talent to grow and take this team to the Playoff. His debut confirmed it.