Navy will have a new head football coach beginning in 2023 as the Midshipmen announced Sunday that Ken Niumatalolo will not return to the service academy next season. Niumatalolo has coached at Navy since 2008.

"Our sincerest gratitude to Coach Ken for what has been a distinguished and impactful legacy at the Naval Academy," said Naval Academy athletic director Chet Gladchuk in a statement. "Navy football flourished for many years under his leadership. He will forever be remembered for the influence he has had on the lives of those who played for him. We all have great respect and appreciation for his 25 years of service to the Academy."

Niumatalolo, the winningest coach in program history, led Navy to a 109-83 record. The Midshipmen were 10-5 against Army West Point and 7-7 against Air Force under his leadership with six Commander-In-Chief's Trophy wins across his 15 seasons.

However, Navy is just 2-5 against Army including Saturday's 20-17 double overtime loss to the Black Knights. Niumatalolo is 2-5 against Air Force since 2016, and the Midshipmen have losing records in four of their last five seasons with a 11-23 mark overall since 2020. This after Navy had won three AAC West division titles from 2015-19 and finished ranked in the AP Top 25 twice (2015, 2019).

Defensive coordinator Brian Newberry has been named interim coach.

"The Naval Academy will now move forward with continued high ambitions and embrace a new era of reaffirmed expectations for Navy football and our midshipmen," Gladchuk said.

Where does Navy go for a long-term solution?

Its options aren't as limited as they used to be when they ran the pure triple option from under center. The Midshipmen, along with Army and Air Force, have adopted a hybrid triple-option out of the shotgun. It's still a run-heavy scheme, but a more modern version of it allows for Navy to recruit players -- specifically quarterbacks -- who are a little more familiar with what's demanded of the offense. It was also a necessity due to the NCAA's increased focus on cut blocks and crack-back blocks.

As a result of that, somebody from the Niumatalolo coaching tree could serve as a solid replacement.

Newberry is certainly an option considering he has been on the staff since 2019, and built the defense into one of the best in the Group of Five. He had to coach against Nuimatalolo's offense every day in practice, so he's well-versed on what the expectations are. Kennesaw State's Brian Bohannon is a natural fit due to his time at Navy with veteran triple-option coach Paul Johnson, including at Navy from 2002-07, and Georgia Tech from 2008-12. He has been with the Owls since their inception in 2013, and made four FCS playoff appearances.

Navy is a unique job considering its status as a service academy, affiliation with the AAC and tradition of success even in the new age of college football. There's no doubt that Gladchuk will have plenty of options moving forward.