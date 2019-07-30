Kendall Milton announcement: Five-star 2020 RB recruit picks Georgia over Alabama, LSU, Ohio State

College football season may still be a month away, but recruiting season never stops. On Monday night, one of the top prospects in the 2020 class, Kendall Milton, made a live announcement on CBSSports HQ that he would be committing to Georgia.

Milton, a five-star running back per 247Sports' Composite Rankings, hails from Buchanan High School in Clovis, California. He is considered the third-best recruit out of California and the fourth-rated running back nationally. Though Milton held a bevy of offers -- more than 40 total, including ones from Alabama, LSU and Ohio State -- the Bulldogs were the top choice.

He took visits to all four aforementioned programs in the last two months.

The 6-foot-1, 229-pound back has drawn pro comparisons to Melvin Gordon and James Conner from 247Sports National Recruiting Editor Brandon Huffman. Here's what Huffman previously said about Milton in his evaluation:

"Bigger back who runs with a unique blend of power, speed and balance. Shows more shiftiness than you'd expect from a back his size. His balance is top-notch. Can take a hit and not lose his base and gains significant yards after contact. Can run through holes and sees them before they open. Can hit the hole and go. Good but not great receiver out of the backfield. Has a tendency to run upright on occasion when there is traffic. Projects as immediate Power 5 starter and projects as first-round NFL draft choice."

Additionally, 247Sports director of scouting Barton Simmons noted on CBSSports HQ that Milton is a big-bodied, throw-back running back. While breakaway speed may not be his strongest area, Milton has plenty of burst and versatility to go along with his physicality.

This is a a huge get for Kirby Smart's program. Certainly, Milton has all the tools to be the Bulldogs' next great running back, even with a loaded backfield in Athens for 2020 and beyond.