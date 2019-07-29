Kendall Milton announcement: Live stream of five-star 2020 RB recruit making college commitment

College football season may still be a month away, but recruiting season never stops. On Monday night, one of the top prospects in the 2020 class, Kendall Milton, will make his college choice live on CBSSports HQ (which you can view in the video player above) at 8 p.m. ET.

Milton, a five-star running back per 247Sports' Composite Rankings, hails from Buchanan High School in Clovis, California. He is considered the third-best recruit out of California and the fourth-rated running back nationally. Though Milton holds a bevy of offers -- more than 40 total -- his finalists are down to Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Ohio State, with the Bulldogs considered to be the favorite. He took visits to all four programs in the last two months.

The 6-foot-1, 229-pound back has drawn pro comparisons to Melvin Gordon and James Conner from 247Sports National Recruiting Editor Brandon Huffman. Here's what Huffman previously said about Milton in his evaluation:

"Bigger back who runs with a unique blend of power, speed and balance. Shows more shiftiness than you'd expect from a back his size. His balance is top-notch. Can take a hit and not lose his base and gains significant yards after contact. Can run through holes and sees them before they open. Can hit the hole and go. Good but not great receiver out of the backfield. Has a tendency to run upright on occasion when there is traffic. Projects as immediate Power 5 starter and projects as first-round NFL draft choice."

This'll be a huge get for any of the blue-blood programs in the running, with all of them holding a reputation for churning out pro-ready running backs regularly.