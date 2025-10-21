The Kennesaw State Owls look to stay unbeaten in Conference USA play when they take on the Florida International Panthers on Tuesday. Kennesaw State is coming off a 35-7 win over Louisiana Tech on Oct. 9, while FIU downed Western Kentucky 25-6 in Week 8. The Owls (4-2, 2-0 C-USA), who have won four in a row, are 0-2 on the road this season. The Panthers (3-3, 1-1 C-USA), who have dropped two of three, are 2-1 on their home field in 2025.

Kickoff from Pitbull Stadium in Westchester, Fla., is at 7 p.m. ET. Kennesaw State won the only meeting between the teams, a 27-26 victory last season. The Owls are 3-point favorites in the latest Kennesaw State vs. Florida International odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Kennesaw State vs. Florida International picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kennesaw State vs. FIU. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Kennesaw State vs. Florida International:

Kennesaw State vs. FIU spread Kennesaw State -3 at DraftKings Sportsbook Kennesaw State vs. FIU over/under 49.5 points Kennesaw State vs. FIU money line Kennesaw State -157, FIU +131 Kennesaw State vs. FIU picks See picks at SportsLine Kennesaw State vs. FIU streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Kennesaw State can cover

Senior Dexter Williams II and sophomore Amari Odom are sharing the quarterback duties. Williams got the start last week in the win over Louisiana Tech. In that game, he completed 27 of 36 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns. For the season, he has completed 55.7% of his passes for 526 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. Odom has completed 71.6% of his passes for 754 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.

Senior wide receiver Gabriel Benyard is the top target in the passing game. In six games, he has 29 receptions for 398 yards (13.7 average) and three touchdowns. He has scored one touchdown in three of the last four games. In a 28-21 win over Arkansas State on Sept. 20, he caught six passes for 114 yards (19.0 average) and one touchdown.

Why Florida International can cover

Junior quarterback Keyone Jenkins leads the Panthers' offensive attack. In six games, he has completed 105 of 165 passes (63.6%) for 959 yards and three touchdowns with four interceptions. He has also rushed for 73 yards and four touchdowns. In a 38-28 win over Florida Atlantic, he completed 18 of 24 passes for 184 yards and one touchdown, while rushing nine times for 61 yards and one touchdown.

Senior running back Kejon Owens powers the ground attack. In six games, he has carried 98 times for 658 yards (6.7 average) and six touchdowns. In the win over Western Kentucky, he carried 22 times for 195 yards (8.9 average) and one touchdown. He carried 19 times for 173 yards (9.1 average) and two touchdowns against Florida Atlantic. He also caught three passes for 19 yards in that game.

How to make Kennesaw State vs. FIU picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total, projecting 44 combined points.

So who wins Kennesaw State vs. FIU, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kennesaw State vs. Florida International spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.