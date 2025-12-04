The Kennesaw State Owls face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in the Conference USA Championship Game on Friday. Kennesaw State is coming off a 48-42 double-overtime win over Liberty on Saturday, while Jacksonville State topped Western Kentucky 37-34. The Owls (9-3, 7-1 C-USA), who are playing in their first C-USA title game, are 3-3 on the road this season. The Gamecocks (8-4, 7-1 C-USA), the defending conference champions, are 5-0 on their home field in 2025.

Kickoff from Burgess-Snow Field at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Ala., is at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The all-time series is tied 3-3, with Jacksonville State winning the last matchup 35-26 on Nov. 15. The Owls are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 60.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State:

Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State spread Kennesaw State -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State over/under 60.5 points Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State money line Kennesaw State -134, Jacksonville State +111 Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State picks See picks at SportsLine Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total (60.5). The Owls have gone over the total in each of the last three games, while Jacksonville State has gone over the total in seven of their last 10 games. Kennesaw State is 6-3-1 against the spread over the past 10 games, while Jacksonville State is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games.

The model has Kennesaw State quarterback Amari Odom throwing for more than 225 yards and two touchdowns, as well as rushing for nearly 40 yards and a score, while Jacksonville State quarterback Caden Creel throws for 250 yards and two scores, while rushing for 80 yards and one touchdown. The Over hits in 50% of simulations, bringing value at these odds.

