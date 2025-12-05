The Kennesaw State Owls face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in the 2025 Conference USA Championship Game on Friday. Kennesaw State is coming off a 48-42 double-overtime win over Liberty on Saturday, while Jacksonville State topped Western Kentucky 37-34. The Owls (9-3, 7-1 C-USA), who are playing in their first C-USA title game, are 3-3 on the road this season. The Gamecocks (8-4, 7-1 C-USA), the defending conference champions, are 5-0 on their home field in 2025.

Kickoff from Burgess-Snow Field at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Ala., is at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Owls are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 60.5 via SportsLine consensus.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State:

Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State spread Kennesaw State -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State over/under 60.5 points Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State money line Kennesaw State -135, Jacksonville State +113

How to make Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State picks

The model is going Under on the total (60.5). The total has risen four points since the opening line, and the model has found value on the Under, as the teams combine for 60 points.

These teams both feature explosive offenses, but in the one game Jacksonville State was involved in that had a total of higher than 60, the game went Under. Both teams also have top-five scoring defenses in Conference USA, with Kennesaw State ranking third in CUSA, giving up 25.1 points per game.

The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations.

So who wins Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's up on its top-ranked money-line and total picks, and find out.