The first conference title game of the 2025 college football season features Kennesaw State and Jacksonville State squaring off for the Conference USA crown. It's a rematch of last month's meeting, which Jacksonville State won 35-26.

In Year 2 as an FBS member, Kennesaw State will be playing for its first CUSA title. The Owls finished the 2024 campaign at 2-10 and have staged a remarkable turnaround under first-year coach Jerry Mack. They enter the game 9-3 and went 7-1 in conference play.

Jacksonville State also finished 7-1 in league play and will host the title game. The Gamecocks are seeking their second straight CUSA championship after beating Western Kentucky 52-12 in last year's title game. With a win over Kennesaw State, Jacksonville State would become the fourth program to claim back-to-back CUSA crowns.

Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State: Need to know

Homefield advantage for Jacksonville State: The Gamecocks have won 11 straight at home, with their last loss at AmFirst Stadium coming against Coastal Carolina in the 2024 season opener. This season's 5-0 home record includes their win over Kennesaw State. This will be the seventh all-time meeting between the programs, and the stakes have never been higher.

Kennesaw State's turnaround: No FBS program has made a bigger leap in 2025 than Kennesaw State. The Owls improved their win total by seven and are on the verge of claiming a conference title in just their second season at the FBS level. They can become only the second program to win a league championship game in Year 2 after reclassifying from FCS -- joining Jacksonville State, which did it last year.

Cam Cook is the X-factor: Jacksonville State's star running back could determine this game. Cook enters averaging 131.8 rushing yards per game, the top mark in the FBS. He's totaled 1,581 yards, has topped 100 yards in seven straight games and has 10 100-yard performances overall — the most in the country. He ran for 132 yards and a touchdown in the first meeting with Kennesaw State.

Where to watch Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State live

Date: Friday, Dec. 5 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: AmFirst Stadium -- Jacksonville, Alabama

TV: CBS Sports Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State prediction, pick



It's hard to beat a team twice in the same season, but Jacksonville State is capable of doing just that. The Gamecocks have home-field advantage and a strong run game that should help them control this one. My prediction is Jacksonville State wins the CUSA title game behind a big night on the ground from Cook. PICK: Jacksonville State -1.5

