The Kennesaw State Owls battle the Western Michigan Broncos in the 2025 Myrtle Beach Bowl on Friday morning. Kennesaw State defeated Jacksonville State 19-15 in the Conference USA Championship Game on Dec. 5, while Western Michigan downed Miami (Ohio) 23-13 in the MAC title game on Dec. 6. The Owls (10-3), who finished with a 7-1 record in C-USA, have won three in a row. The Broncos (9-4), who finished 7-1 in the MAC, are on a five-game winning streak.

Kickoff from Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C., is at 11 a.m. ET. The Broncos are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before making any Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is profitable on its top-rated money-line picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following those college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Western Michigan vs. Kennesaw State:

Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan spread Western Michigan -3.5 Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan over/under 47.5 points Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan money line WMU -167, KSU +140 Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan picks See picks at SportsLine Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan streaming Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan picks

SportsLine's model is going Over (47.5) on the total. The Over is 4-2 over the last six Western Michigan games, while the Over is 5-2 over the last seven Kennesaw State games.

The model says Kennesaw State quarterback Amari Odom will throw for 240 yards and two touchdowns, while Western Michigan quarterback Broc Lowry will combine to rush and pass for more than 240 yards and two touchdowns. With the two quarterbacks forecasted to combine for 3.8 total touchdowns, the Over hits in more than 50% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 70% of the time. You can see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Western Michigan vs. Kennesaw State, and which side of the spread hits in well over 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's up on its top-ranked money-line and total picks, and find out.