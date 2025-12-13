Arizona State and coach Kenny Dillingham are working toward an agreement on an updated contract as speculation swirls around his potential candidacy for the opening at Michigan, according to 247Sports. The two sides are "close" to reaching an agreement for a new deal, which would include an increase to his annual base salary.

The talks between Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini and Dillingham's agent began shortly after the conclusion of the Sun Devils' regular season and have continued over the past two weeks, per 247Sports. The discussions, which took on added urgency following Michigan's firing of Sherrone Moore earlier this week, are focused on increasing Dillingham's guaranteed compensation and making his contract less dependent on performance-based incentives.

Dillingham had already triggered an automatic $200,000 raise by winning eight regular-season games, which would increase his 2025 base salary from $5.8 million to $6 million, along with an automatic one-year extension through Dec. 31, 2030. Any amended contract would need approval from the Arizona Board of Regents.

Dillingham is a Arizona State alum: 'This is home'

Dillingham was on the practice field Saturday as Arizona State prepared for the Sun Bowl against Duke on Dec. 31. The practice session, originally scheduled for 9 a.m. local time, was moved to 10:45 a.m.

Dillingham, 35, a Scottsdale native and Arizona State alumnus, has repeatedly expressed a desire to remain with the Sun Devils. Following the Nov. 15 win against West Virginia, amid swirling coaching rumors, he told reporters, "I was never leaving," according to 247Sports.

"This is home," Dillingham said. "But you do have to continue to push, and my job in running a program is to push and push and push until you can't push any more. If I didn't do that, I'd be cheating my players, I'd be cheating my staff, I'd be cheating my fanbase, I'd be cheating everyone in this city, I'd be cheating the local businesses that feed off us winning, I'd be cheating everyone. So my No. 1 goal, always, is to do whatever I can to push the envelope for Arizona State football."

Dillingham's potential long-term stay is influenced in part by family. He and his wife, Briana, both Arizona State graduates, are expecting their second child early next year, and his parents and in-laws live nearby.

"Having the family support here is a really cool thing," Dillingham said in an early November interview, noting that the proximity allows him to focus on the program.

Since taking over as coach in 2023, Dillingham has helped elevate Arizona State to national relevance. The Sun Devils, coming off a Big 12 Championship and the program's first College Football Playoff berth in 2024, have posted a 19-7 record since the start of his second season. That Big 12 title came after the Sun Devils were picked to finish last in the conference in the preseason.