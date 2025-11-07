Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham is staying put. After being linked to multiple Power Four openings in recent weeks, the 35-year-old coach again confirmed his commitment to the Sun Devils, telling AZSports on Friday that his focus remains on building a winner at his alma mater -- and doing so close to family.

"I've said this from the beginning -- my next-door neighbor is my sister, my parents live three doors down, my wife's parents live five doors down," Dillingham said. "Having the family support here is a really cool thing."

Dillingham visited multiple position rooms before Arizona State's win at Iowa State last weekend to tell players he intends to return in 2026, according to SunDevilSource's Chris Karpman. His message was brief but direct, delivered face-to-face to several groups during the team's preparation week -- a reminder that despite outside interest, his focus remains on the program's growth.

Now in his third season leading the Sun Devils, Dillingham has steered his alma mater back into national relevance. Arizona State sits at 6-3 during its second bye week, a year removed from winning the Big 12 championship and earning the program's first College Football Playoff berth.

A Scottsdale native and former Arizona State assistant under Todd Graham, Dillingham has deep ties to the Valley. That connection has been a consistent theme throughout his tenure, reflected in both his recruiting approach and his public comments about long-term stability.

The success has naturally brought attention. Dillingham has been mentioned as a potential candidate at several high-profile programs, including Florida and Auburn, both of which could prioritize offensive-minded coaches in this hiring cycle. For now, though, Dillingham appears unfazed by the speculation.

"To be honest, I don't worry about it at all," Dillingham said. "I know the things that I want. I know my goals, I know what's needed to achieve those things personally and professionally. So I don't really worry about anything but our players. ... I just keep my head down and try to do the best job I can for our players because that's what this is all about."

Arizona State's roster has battled through injuries to several key players this fall, including season-ending setbacks for star quarterback Sam Leavitt (foot) and center Ben Coleman (arm), while receiver Jordyn Tyson and cornerback Xavion Alford have missed multiple games. Still, Dillingham has kept the Sun Devils competitive in the Big 12 race. His 20-15 overall record includes a 17-6 mark since the start of his second season, and his December 2024 contract extension placed him among the conference's higher-paid coaches with performance-based.

Dillingham and his wife, Briana -- both Arizona State graduates -- are expecting their second child early next year. That proximity has shaped Dillingham's outlook on career opportunities and reinforced why he believes Arizona State remains the right fit for the long term.

"My wife is as competitive a person as you'll ever see. She's a person who wants to win national championships," Dillingham said. "She's a person who wants to win. Like, she's competitive and she loves ball. ... Having the family support here, it's a really cool thing."