Arizona State and coach Kenny Dillingham have agreed to a new contract that will keep Dillingham in Tempe, Sun Devils athletic director Graham Rossini told 247Sports. The move is significant, as Dillingham received interest from Michigan in relation to its coaching vacancy.

"This was always the goal," Rossini said. "Secure generational leadership right here at ASU. We have the right coach and want him to have the tools to do his job in a way that keeps building excitement, connection and winning at ASU. Not only is the Valley activated, but the Sun Devils are about to ignite!"

Dillingham's contract still covers five years, but his salary rises to an annual average of $7.5 million over that span, according to ESPN. The new agreement also contains incentives that can extend the deal up to 10 years. Arizona State also agreed to increase the staff salary pool to $11 million.

Dillingham, an Arizona State alum, mentioned when speaking with reporters earlier in the week that increased support for his assistant coaches is vital to maintaining the program's success.

"The support for them and your players in this nature of the arms race, you have to get the arms to be competitive or even retain a team," Dillingham said. "In this crazy era of college sports, longevity is security, and security is protection for if there's something bad that happens. This profession is volatile, and security is a critical piece that is needed to build a program in the climate of chaos."

Since taking over as coach in 2023, Dillingham, 35, has helped elevate Arizona State to national relevance. The Sun Devils won the Big 12 and earned a College Football Playoff berth in 2024 and are a combined 19-7 since the start of Dillingham's second season. That Big 12 title came after the Sun Devils were picked to finish last in the conference in the preseason.

This year, Arizona State is 8-4 despite playing multiple games without starting quarterback Sam Leavitt. The Sun Devils will cap off their season against ACC champion Duke in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31.