The Nebraska Cornhuskers have found their replacement for Dylan Raiola in the NCAA transfer portal. Former Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey has committed to Nebraska, sources told CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

A four-star recruit and the No. 12 quarterback in the 2023 signing class, Minchey pushed C.J. Carr for the starting job at Notre Dame ahead of the 2024 season. The redshirt sophomore ultimately lost the battle, and Carr never looked back as he led the Fighting Irish to a 10-2 record.

Although Minchey came up short against Carr, he made the competition much closer than most expected. After Carr was announced as the starter, one source told CBS Sports that it could have gone either way.

"I think it was 50-50 where guys think it could have gone either way where some guys expected one guy and some the other," the source said.

Sources also told CBS Sports that Minchey started to win over the coaching staff with his consistency, which ran counter to Carr, who flashed the ability to make big plays but was careless with the football at times.

That Minchey was able to outshine Carr in some areas probably gives Nebraska hope that it just landed a budding star in the transfer portal. Minchey wasn't able to put much on film at Notre Dame as he really only saw action in a mop-up role. This past season, Minchey completed 20 of his 26 passes for 196 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Minchey was able to find the end zone on the ground as he finished the year with 84 rushing yards and one score.

When he arrives in Lincoln, Minchey will be tasked with getting Nebraska over the hump. The Huskers have now turned in back-to-back 7-6 seasons under coach Matt Rhule, and the program wants to take another step toward competing for a Big Ten title.

Minchey will be replacing Raiola, a former five-star recruit who failed to truly deliver on that pedigree in Lincoln. Raiola entered the transfer portal after two seasons with the Huskers.

Speculation about Raiola's eventual exit really picked up when his brother Dayton decommitted from Nebraska in November. Rhule also fired Donovan Raiola, Dylan's uncle and the offensive line coach, after the season ended.