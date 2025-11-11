The Akron Zips will look to win their third game in a row when they battle the Kent State Golden Flashes in Tuesday night MACtion. Kent State is coming off a 17-13 loss at Ball State on Wednesday, while Akron rolled to a 44-10 win over Massachusetts last Tuesday. The Golden Flashes (3-6, 2-3 MAC), who are ninth in the conference standings, are 0-5 on the road this season. The Zips (4-6, 3-3 MAC), who are eighth in the league, are 3-2 on their home field.

Kickoff from InfoCision Stadium-Summa Health Field in Akron, Ohio, is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Akron leads the all-time series 37-28-2, including a 38-17 win last season. The Zips are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Kent State vs. Akron odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Kent State vs. Akron picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kent State vs. Akron. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Akron vs. Kent State:

Kent State vs. Akron spread Akron -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Kent State vs. Akron over/under 46.5 points Kent State vs. Akron money line Akron -212, Kent State +175 Kent State vs. Akron picks See picks at SportsLine Kent State vs. Akron streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Akron can cover

Senior quarterback Ben Finley, who is in his sixth collegiate season and second at Akron, helps power the Zips' offense. In nine games this season, he has completed 145 of 277 passes (52.3%) for 1,875 yards and 15 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He has also rushed for a pair of scores. In the win over UMass last week, he completed 12 of 20 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried four times for 28 yards and one touchdown.

Junior running back Jordan Gant leads the ground attack. In 10 games, he has carried 169 times for 850 yards (5.0 average) and five touchdowns. He also has seven receptions for 34 yards and a score. In the win over the Minutemen, he rushed 28 times for 153 yards (5.5 average) and two touchdowns. He has rushed for 150 or more yards in three games this season. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Kent State can cover

Freshman Dru DeShields runs the offense for the Golden Flashes. In parts of eight games, he has completed 94 of 165 passes (57%) for 1,321 yards and 11 touchdowns with just two interceptions. He also has rushed for two touchdowns. In a 31-28 loss to Buffalo on Sept. 13, he completed 22 of 32 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried 14 times for 37 yards and a score.

Junior running back Gavin Garcia helps lead the ground attack. In nine games, he has carried 100 times for 380 yards and one touchdown. He also has three receptions for 46 yards, including a long of 38. In the loss to Ball State, he carried 12 times for 59 yards (4.9 average). He carried six times for 53 yards and a score in a 24-21 win over Bowling Green on Oct. 25. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make Kent State vs. Akron picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total, projecting 44 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Akron vs. Kent State, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kent State vs. Akron spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.