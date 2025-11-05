Midweek MACtion continues when the Ball State Cardinals battle the Kent State Golden Flashes on Wednesday night. Kent State is coming off a 24-21 win over Bowling Green, while Ball State dropped a 21-7 decision to Northern Illinois on Oct. 25. The Golden Flashes (3-5, 2-2 MAC), who are tied with Ball State and Toledo for sixth place in the conference, are 0-4 on the road this season. The Cardinals (3-5, 2-2 MAC), who have lost two of three, are 3-0 on their home field.

Kickoff from Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Ind., is at 7 p.m. ET. Ball State leads the all-time series 24-8, including a 37-35 win in last season's MAC Championship Game. The Cardinals are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Kent State vs. Ball State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Ball State vs. Kent State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Kent State vs. Ball State spread Ball State -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Kent State vs. Ball State over/under 47.5 points Kent State vs. Ball State money line Ball State -125, Kent State +104 Kent State vs. Ball State picks See picks at SportsLine Kent State vs. Ball State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Senior quarterback Kiael Kelly is a dual threat and powers the Cardinals' offense. In eight games, he has completed 96 of 168 passes (57.1%) for 982 yards and six touchdowns with five interceptions. He has also rushed 141 times for 417 yards and five touchdowns. In a 42-28 win over Akron on Oct. 18, he threw for 121 yards and one touchdown with one interception, while rushing 19 times for 58 yards and three touchdowns.

Another weapon in the running game is junior running back Qua Ashley. In eight games, he has carried 101 times for 513 yards (5.1 average) and four touchdowns. He also has 17 receptions for 87 yards and a score. In the win over Akron, he carried 20 times for 143 yards (7.2 average) and one touchdown.

Freshman Dru DeShields is off to a strong start to his collegiate career. In seven games, he has completed 79 of 138 passes (57.2%) for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns with just two interceptions and a rating of 148.2. He also has rushed for two touchdowns. In a 31-28 loss to Buffalo on Sept. 13, he completed 22 of 32 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed 14 times for 37 yards and a score.

Among his top targets in the passing game is freshman running back Cade Wolford. He has 15 receptions for 395 yards (26.3 average) and six touchdowns, while rushing six times for 20 yards. In a 21-17 win over Merrimack on Aug. 30, he caught two passes for 109 yards and two scores. He had two receptions for 66 yards and one touchdown in a 24-21 win over Bowling Green.

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total, projecting 43 combined points.

So who wins Kent State vs. Ball State, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time?