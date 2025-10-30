Kent State named Mark Carney the full-time football coach after he led the Golden Flashes to a 3-5 record so far this season (2-2 in the MAC) while in an interim role.

That's a considerable feat for a Kent State program that went 1-23 the past two seasons, prompting the firing of Kenni Burns prior to the 2025 season. Kent State elevated Carney to interim and he took advantage of that opportunity, turning the program's fortunes around in his first eight games in charge.

"Since taking over as interim head coach, Mark has instilled belief, togetherness, and a winning culture into our football program," said athletic director Randale Richmond. "The way he's positively impacted this team, this department, this campus, and this community, he's earned the right to lead this program."

Carney joined Kent State as the tight ends coach in 2023 and received promotion to offensive coordinator in 2024 prior to being given the interim job. Before that he was the offensive coordinator at Charlotte.

"Wow. What an incredible blessing to be named the next head football coach at Kent State University," Carney said. "I am humbled and honored to serve this university and our football program. The opportunity to lead a college football program in Northeast Ohio, a place that's home for me, is extremely special. ... I am so damn proud of our team. What our players and staff have done over the last seven months inspires me daily. I am grateful to serve the young men in our locker room and look forward to continuing to build on Kent State football's outstanding history and tradition. Flash Nation, thank you for your love and support. Your energy has impacted me, and I look forward to seeing you back at Dix soon!"

Kent State snapped its nation-leading winless streak with a 21-17 win against Merrimack to start the year, but the Flashes picking up wins over UMass and most recently Bowling Green were the most notable signs of a true turnaround in Kent, Ohio. Being competitive in the MAC is the most important part of the job at Kent State, and with two wins and one three-point loss, Carney has the Flashes competing in conference play regularly for the first time in three years.