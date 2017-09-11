Kent State coach Paul Haynes back with team after prostate cancer operation
Haynes took a temporarily leave in late August and was expected to be out two or three weeks.
Kent State announced before its season-opening game against Clemson that coach Paul Haynes would be out two or three weeks for an unspecified medical leave of absence. As it turns out, that leave was to give Haynes time to recover from surgery for prostate cancer. Per the Record-Courier, Haynes had his procedure on Aug. 28, a day after he took his leave.
Haynes is officially back with the team after two games and is preparing for a road game at Marshall.
"It was found during a regular checkup last summer," Haynes said of his treatment, via the paper. "There are really no common side effects with prostate cancer, so that checkup probably saved my life. Prostate cancer is most common among African-American men ages 40 and over, so I strongly encourage everyone in that age group to get a PSA screening."
Haynes added that he felt good and that everything was "full speed ahead."
Haynes is in his fifth year with the program and is 12-35 overall. Kent State is 1-1 on the season. Obviously, Haynes' recovery and return is spectacular news.
