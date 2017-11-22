Kent State coach Paul Haynes will not return in 2018 after five seasons
Haynes was 14-45 in five years with the Golden Flashes
Another college football job has come open.
On Wednesday, Kent State announced that coach Paul Haynes would not return for the 2018 season. Haynes' contract was up following the 2017 season. The Golden Flashes were 2-10 this year and Haynes was 14-45 in five seasons.
"Making a coaching change is never easy," athletic director Joel Nielsen said in a statement. "As an alum, Paul gave his all for this university and to Golden Flashes football, and moved the program forward in many ways. We thank Paul and his family for their service and commitment to Kent State student-athletes."
Haynes was unable to coach the team for the first two weeks of the season as he recovered from surgery for prostate cancer, and returned in Week 3.
Haynes was a former Golden Flashes defensive back who was hired to replace Darrell Hazel in December 2012.
-
Mike Leach has hilarious marriage advice
True romance isn't dead yet
-
Ole Miss at Mississippi State pick, odds
The Egg bowl will be a Thanksgiving night treat for the college football world
-
Cover 3: NFL scouts weigh in on Mayfield
Mayfield disappointed a lot of people with is most recent antics, NFL scouts among them
-
Gary D's key question for the Iron Bowl
Gary Danielson previews the Iron Bowl on the 247Sports College Football Podcast
-
Fornelli 50: The Buckeyes' CFP case
The Fornelli 50 ranks teams based on nothing but their performance in 2017
-
Week 13 college football best bets
This week's best bets include Ohio State-Michigan, South Florida-UCF and UNLV-Nevada
Add a Comment