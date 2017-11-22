Kent State coach Paul Haynes will not return in 2018 after five seasons

Another college football job has come open.

On Wednesday, Kent State announced that coach Paul Haynes would not return for the 2018 season. Haynes' contract was up following the 2017 season. The Golden Flashes were 2-10 this year and Haynes was 14-45 in five seasons.

"Making a coaching change is never easy," athletic director Joel Nielsen said in a statement. "As an alum, Paul gave his all for this university and to Golden Flashes football, and moved the program forward in many ways. We thank Paul and his family for their service and commitment to Kent State student-athletes."

Haynes was unable to coach the team for the first two weeks of the season as he recovered from surgery for prostate cancer, and returned in Week 3.

Haynes was a former Golden Flashes defensive back who was hired to replace Darrell Hazel in December 2012.