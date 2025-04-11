Kent State is moving on from coach Kenni Burns and will turn to offensive coordinator Mark Carney to serve as its interim coach during the 2025 season, the school announced Friday. This decisive move comes after Kent State placed Burns on administrative leave in March, just days before the Golden Flashes began spring practice.

The school will conduct a national search when the 2025 season ends.

"At this time, our focus will be to support our student-athletes and provide them with the best opportunity to have a positive and competitive experience," Kent State athletic director Randale L. Richmond said in a statement.

Burns led the Golden Flashes to a 1-23 record over the past two seasons. Though Kent State never confirmed why Burns was placed on administrative leave, the development came roughly four months after an Ohio bank sued Burns for $23,852.09 plus interest. That case was later dismissed.

Burns came to Kent State in 2023 after several years as an assistant, including a lengthy tenure at Minnesota under coach P.J. Fleck, where he served as the running backs coach (2017-22) and associate head coach (2019-22). Burns, a former Indiana running back, also worked for Fleck at Western Michigan in 2016 and had assistant coaching stints at Wyoming and North Dakota State.

Carney was initially promoted to interim head coach when Burns was placed on administrative leave. He's in his third year with the program after initially joining as tight ends and inside wide receivers coach on Burns' inaugural staff. The 2024 season was his first as offensive coordinator at Kent State.