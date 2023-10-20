Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Buffalo 2-5, Kent State 1-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio

Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Buffalo has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Buffalo Bulls and the Kent State Golden Flashes will face off in a Mid American East battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dix Stadium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Buffalo last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 24-14 to Bowling Green.

Meanwhile, Kent State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They lost to Eastern Michigan on the road by a decisive 28-14 margin. Despite 125 more yards than Eastern Michigan, Kent State couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

Kent State's loss came about despite a quality game from Luke Floriea, who picked up 63 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Tommy Ulatowski also deserves a shout-out for his two touchdowns.

Buffalo's loss dropped their record down to 2-5. As for Kent State, their defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 1-6.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Going forward, Buffalo is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Buffalo couldn't quite finish off Kent State in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 and fell 30-27. Thankfully for Buffalo, Marquez Cooper (who rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Buffalo is a solid 7-point favorite against Kent State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kent State and Buffalo both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.