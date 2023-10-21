Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Buffalo 2-5, Kent State 1-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio

Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.10

What to Know

Kent State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Kent State Golden Flashes and the Buffalo Bulls will face off in a Mid American East battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Dix Stadium. Kent State is limping into the game on a four-game losing streak.

Last Saturday, Kent State lost to Eastern Michigan on the road by a decisive 28-14 margin. Despite 125 more yards than Eastern Michigan, Kent State couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

Luke Floriea put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 63 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Tommy Ulatowski also deserves a shout-out for his two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Buffalo last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 24-14 to Bowling Green.

Kent State's defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 1-6. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 10.6 points per game. As for Buffalo, their loss dropped their record down to 2-5.

In addition to losing their last games, Kent State and Buffalo failed to cover the spread. As for their next game, Buffalo is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Kent State came out on top in a nail-biter against Buffalo when the teams last played back in November of 2022, sneaking past 30-27. One of the biggest obstacles trying to stand in the way of that victory was Buffalo's Matt Myers, who rushed for 110 yards and three touchdowns. Now that he won't be playing on Saturday, will it be that much easier for Kent State to walk away with another win? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Buffalo is a solid 7-point favorite against Kent State, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bulls slightly, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 43.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kent State and Buffalo both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.

Nov 26, 2022 - Kent State 30 vs. Buffalo 27

Oct 09, 2021 - Kent State 48 vs. Buffalo 38

Nov 28, 2020 - Buffalo 70 vs. Kent State 41

Nov 14, 2019 - Kent State 30 vs. Buffalo 27

Nov 06, 2018 - Buffalo 48 vs. Kent State 14

Sep 30, 2017 - Buffalo 27 vs. Kent State 13

Oct 08, 2016 - Kent State 44 vs. Buffalo 20

Nov 05, 2015 - Buffalo 18 vs. Kent State 17

Injury Report for Kent State

Injury Report for Buffalo

Javien Cuff: questionable (Ankle)

Jake Orlando: questionable (Foot)

Nik McMillan: questionable (Arm)

Dylan Kedzior: questionable (Undisclosed)

Lamar Sperling: questionable (Undisclosed)

No Injury Information