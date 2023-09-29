Who's Playing

Miami of Ohio RedHawks @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: Miami of Ohio 3-1, Kent State 1-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio

Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN+

What to Know

The Miami of Ohio RedHawks will head out on the road to face off against the Kent State Golden Flashes at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dix Stadium. Despite being away, Miami of Ohio are looking at a 15-point advantage in the spread.

Miami of Ohio must be getting used to good results now that the squad has three straight victories. They took their matchup at home on Saturday with ease, bagging a 62-20 win over Delaware State. With that victory, Miami of Ohio brought their scoring average up to 34.2 points per game.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 38 points the game before, Kent State faltered in their match on Saturday. They were completely outmatched by Fresno State on the road and fell 53-10. Kent State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 36-10.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Golden Flashes weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 102 passing yards. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Fresno State passed for 370.

Miami of Ohio's win bumped their season record to 3-1 while Kent State's defeat dropped theirs to 1-3.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday' match: The RedHawks have been frequent visitors to the end zone this season, having averaged 4.2 touchdowns per game. It's a different story for the Golden Flashes, though, as they've been averaging only 1.5 per game.

Miami of Ohio came out on top in a nail-biter against Kent State in their previous matchup last October, sneaking past 27-24. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Kent State's Collin Schlee, who threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns. Now that he won't be playing on Saturday, will Miami of Ohio be able to walk away with two wins in a row? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Miami of Ohio is a big 15-point favorite against Kent State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 48 points.

Series History

Miami of Ohio has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Kent State.