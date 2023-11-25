1st Quarter Report

N. Illinois is on the board, but we're still waiting on Kent State to respond. Sitting on a score of 10-0, N. Illinois has looked like the better team, but there's still three more quarters to play.

If N. Illinois keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-6 in no time. On the other hand, Kent State will have to make due with a 1-11 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

N. Illinois Huskies @ Kent State Golden Flashes

Current Records: N. Illinois 5-6, Kent State 1-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio

Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Follow: CBS Sports App

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $3.19

What to Know

N. Illinois will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. The N. Illinois Huskies and the Kent State Golden Flashes will face off in a Mid American battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Dix Stadium. Kent State does have the home-field advantage, but N. Illinois is expected to win by 20.5 points.

Last Tuesday, while N. Illinois put up some points, the same sure can't be said for Western Michigan. N. Illinois blew past Western Michigan 24-0.

N. Illinois can attribute much of their success to Antario Brown, who rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 7.6 yards per carry. Brown was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 66 yards. Dane Pardridge also deserves a mention for his punt return touchdown.

Meanwhile, Kent State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their eighth straight loss. There's no need to mince words: Kent State lost to Ball State, and Kent State lost bad. The score wound up at 34-3.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Golden Flashes had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 97 total yards. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Ball State gained 388.

N. Illinois' win bumped their record up to 5-6. As for Kent State, they have yet to win a contest on the road this season, leaving them with a 1-10 record.

Odds

N. Illinois is a big 20.5-point favorite against Kent State, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Huskies as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 45 points.

Series History

N. Illinois has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Kent State.

Dec 04, 2021 - N. Illinois 41 vs. Kent State 23

Nov 03, 2021 - Kent State 52 vs. N. Illinois 47

Oct 07, 2017 - N. Illinois 24 vs. Kent State 3

Nov 25, 2016 - N. Illinois 31 vs. Kent State 21

Injury Report for Kent State

Michael Alaimo: questionable (Undisclosed)

Tommy Ulatowski: questionable (Undisclosed)

Chrishon McCray: Out for the Season (Lower Body)

Injury Report for N. Illinois