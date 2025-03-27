Kent State coach Kenni Burns has been placed on administrative leave, a source confirmed to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. The move comes after Burns posted a 1-23 record in his first two seasons and just days before the Golden Flashes are set to begin spring practice.

"Kent State has placed head football coach Kenni Burns on administrative leave with pay," a statement from the school reads. "Greg Glaus, executive deputy athletics director, will continue to oversee the administrative responsibilities related to the program. Offensive coordinator Mark Carney will direct on-field activities at this time. No further comments on this personnel matter will be provided."

Representatives for Burns did not responded to requests for comment.

The development comes roughly four months after an Ohio bank sued Burns for $23,852.09 plus interest. That case was later dismissed.

Burns is in his second year with the Golden Flashes, with a starting base salary of $475,000, according to his contract.

In his initial contract, obtained by CBS Sports via open records request, Burns' Year 1 salary was $475,000 and escalated to $515,000 over the life of the deal which ran through the 2027 season. Burns received a one-year extension and modest raise after the 2023 season.

Burns was hired after spending several seasons as an assistant under P.J. Fleck at Minnesota. The former Indiana running back also worked for Fleck at Western Michigan and was previously an assistant at Wyoming and North Dakota State

The Golden Flashes were non-competitive on the field in 2024, losing 10 of their 12 games by double-digit margins. Among them were losses by a combined margin of 127-0 to Tennessee and Penn State in consecutive weeks during September. Kent State finished the 2024 season ranked last nationally in total offense and in total defense.