Who's Playing

Akron @ Kent State

Current Records: Akron 0-2; Kent State 2-0

What to Know

Get ready for a Mid-American battle as the Kent State Golden Flashes and the Akron Zips will face off at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Dix Stadium. Kent State should still be feeling good after a win, while Akron will be looking to right the ship.

When you finish with 302 more yards than your opponent like the Golden Flashes did on Tuesday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They claimed a resounding 62-24 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons on the road. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Kent State had established a 45-10 advantage. Kent State QB Dustin Crum was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 271 yards on 27 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Crum's 55-yard TD bomb to WR Ja'Shaun Poke in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Akron came up short against the Ohio Bobcats on Tuesday, falling 24-10. RB Teon Dollard put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 165 yards on the ground on 22 carries.

Kent State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 25.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's matchup on Tuesday, where they covered a 20.5-point spread.

Everything went the Golden Flashes' way against the Zips when the two teams previously met in October of last year as they made off with a 26-3 win. Will Kent State repeat their success, or does Akron have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio

Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Flashes are a big 25.5-point favorite against the Zips, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Golden Flashes, as the game opened with the Golden Flashes as a 24-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Akron have won four out of their last five games against Kent State.