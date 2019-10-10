Kent State vs. Akron odds: 2019 Week 7 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for a Mid-American battle as the Kent State Golden Flashes and Akron Zips will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium. Akron is 0-5 overall and 0-2 at home, while Kent State is 2-3 overall and 0-3 on the road. Kent State is only so-so against the spread (2-3), but Akron has really struggled (0-5). Kent State has played an extremely difficult schedule with its losses coming at Arizona State, at Auburn and at Wisconsin, so they should be happy to settle into the meat of their MAC schedule. Meanwhile, the Zips have only played one Power Five school, losing to Illinois 42-3 in the opener. The Golden Flashes are favored by 14.5 points in the latest Akron vs. Kent State odds, while the over-under is set at 57. Before you make any Kent State vs. Akron picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 7 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 68-42 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Georgia (-27.5) covering against Tennessee and California (+21) easily staying within the spread against Oregon last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Akron vs. Kent State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under.

It was a hard-fought contest, but Akron had to settle for a 37-29 defeat against Massachusetts two weeks ago. Akron had its best offensive performance of the season in the loss, throwing for 335 yards in the contest despite using three separate quarterbacks throughout the game. The Zips completed passes for nine different receivers in that game with Jeremiah Knight leading the team with 100 yards while Michael Mathison, Nate Stewart and Dustin Burkhart all had at least four catches for 41 yards.

Meanwhile, a win for the Golden Flashes played a game they are hoping to forget as they lost a 48-0 blowout to Wisconsin. However, in the only other game where they played against MAC competition, the Golden Flashes dominated Bowling Green State 62-20 and put up a whopping 750 yards of total offense. Dustin Crum threw for 310 yards and three touchdowns while adding 65 yards on the ground in that game.

So who wins Akron vs. Kent State? And which side of the spread is hitting almost 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Akron vs. Kent State spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model on a 68-42 roll.