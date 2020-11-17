The Kent State Golden Flashes look to continue their fast start when they host the Akron Zips in a key Mid-American Conference matchup on Tuesday. Kent State (2-0) is coming off a 62-24 triumph at Bowling Green last week, after opening the season with a 27-23 home win over Eastern Michigan. Akron (0-2) dropped a 24-10 decision at Ohio last Tuesday, after opening with a 58-13 home loss to Western Michigan. The Golden Flashes are looking for their first MAC-East Division title since 2012.

Kickoff from Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio, is set for 8 p.m. ET. Akron leads the all-time series 35-25-2, but the Wagon Wheel Trophy Game is tied at 24-24-1. The Golden Flashes are 25.5-point favorites in the latest Kent State vs. Akron odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 59. Before making any Akron vs. Kent State picks, check out the college football predictions for MACtion from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Kent State vs. Akron spread: Kent State -25.5

Kent State vs. Akron over-under: 59 points

Kent State vs. Akron money line: Akron +1100, Kent State -2400

AK: Coach Tom Arth is looking for career win No. 50

KSU: The last time the Golden Flashes began a season 3-0 was in 1958

Why Kent State can cover



The Golden Flashes have one of the most prolific offenses in the country through the first two weeks of the season, rolling up 549 yards per game. Senior quarterback Dustin Crum is a dual threat, leading the team in passing and is fifth in rushing. Crum has completed 39 of 56 passes (69.6 percent) for 490 yards and six touchdowns. He has thrown one interception, and has a rating of 174.9. He has also carried 18 times for 60 yards (3.3 average) and one touchdown with a long run of 12 yards.

Redshirt freshman running back Bryan Bradford has been explosive so far this season and leads the team in rushing with 185 yards on 25 carries (7.4 average). In last week's big win, he carried just 13 times but rushed for 113 yards (8.7 average). At Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis, Bradford was named Metro Catholic Conference Offensive Player of the Year as a senior and earned first-team all-state honors. As a senior, he rushed for 2,094 yards and 34 touchdowns, as well as caught 13 passes for 286 yards and four TDs.

Why Akron can cover

Despite that, the Golden Flashes are not a lock to cover the Akron vs. Kent State spread. That's because the Zips have had the Golden Flashes' number of late, winning four of the past five meetings and five of seven. Akron is led by redshirt freshman quarterback Zach Gibson, who has completed 36 of 60 passes (60 percent) for 343 yards and two touchdowns. He has been picked off three times and has a rating of 109.0. Last season as a true freshman, Gibson played in four games with two starts. He completed 41 of 81 passes for 425 yards and a touchdown.

Also leading the Zips is junior running back Teon Dollard, who has carried 38 times for a team-high 232 yards (6.1 average), including a run of 45 yards. He has also caught six passes out of the backfield for 22 yards (3.7 average). He led Akron in the loss to Ohio with 165 yards rushing on 22 carries (7.5 average).

