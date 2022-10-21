The Akron Zips will try to pick up their second win of the season when they face the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday afternoon. Akron is on a six-game losing skid since beating St. Francis-Pa. in its season opener. Kent State, meanwhile, has lost two games in a row, including a 52-31 setback at Toledo last week.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Golden Flashes are favored by 18.5-points in the latest Kent State vs. Akron odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 68.

Kent State vs. Akron spread: Kent State -18.5

Kent State vs. Akron over/under: 68 points

Why Kent State can cover

Kent State might have a poor record this season, but three of its losses came against teams that have been ranked at some point this year. The Golden Flashes also lost at Miami (Ohio) by just three points, so their record is deceiving. They blew out Long Island in Week 3 and beat Ohio earlier this month, and they will be motivated to pick up another convincing win on Saturday.

Akron has been one of the worst teams in the country again this season, losing all six of its games against FBS teams. Kent State quarterback Collin Schlee has thrown for 1,548 yards and eight touchdowns, while junior running back Marquez Cooper has rushed for 708 yards and eight scores. The Golden Flashes are riding an 11-game home winning streak and have covered the spread in six straight games against Akron.

Why Akron can cover

Akron might be on a six-game skid, but it lost to a pair of ranked teams and has dropped three of its four games since then by single digits. The Zips covered the spread in all three of those losses, including a 28-21 final against Central Michigan last week. They struggled offensively early in the season, but they have scored at least 21 points in three straight games.

Junior quarterback DJ Irons has thrown for 1,816 yards and seven touchdowns while also leading the team in rushing with 187 yards and two scores. Akron has more firepower than it has had in the past, creating value yet again as a large underdog. Plus, Kent State has only covered the spread three times in its last nine games.

