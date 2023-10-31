MACtion continues on Wednesday with a matchup between the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-7) and the Akron Zips (1-7). Both teams are in a massive slump heading into this conference tilt. Kent State is on a five-game losing streak. Last week, it fell 24-6 to the Buffalo Bulls. On the other side, Akron has dropped six consecutive outings. On Oct. 21, Bowling Green trounced the Zips 41-14.

Kickoff from Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium in Akron is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Zips are 3.5-point favorites in the Kent State vs. Akron odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 38.5. Before making any Akron vs. Kent State picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kent State vs. Akron and just revealed its picks and MACtion predictions. Here are several college football odds and trends for Akron vs. Kent state:

Kent State vs. Akron spread: Zips -3.5

Kent State vs. Akron over/under: 38.5 points

Kent State vs. Akron money line: Zips -171, Golden Flashes +144

AKR: 3-5 ATS this season

KSU: 1-7 ATS this season

Why Kent State can cover

Sophomore receiver Chrishon McCray headlines the receiving corp. McCray utilizes his speed and change of direction to create separation from defenders. The Indiana native leads the team in receptions (35), receiving yards (449) and receiving touchdowns (2). He also ranks third in the conference in yards per game (56.1).

McCray has finished with at least five catches in four straight games. Last week, he totaled five grabs for 52 yards. Sophomore receiver Trell Harris is another pass-catcher with the speed to stretch the field vertically. Harris has snagged 17 passes for 257 yards, and 17.1 yards per reception. On Sept. 16 versus Central Connecticut, he had three catches for 94 yards and one touchdown.

Why Akron can cover

Akron's passing attack has three players with at least 200 receiving yards and four players with 22-plus receptions. Senior receiver Daniel George runs good routes and is a reliable target in the intermediate area of the field. George leads the team in both catches (31) and receiving yards (298). He's reeled in three-plus catches in six of the seven games this season. In the loss to Bowling Green, George logged seven grabs for 74 yards.

Sophomore receiver Jasaiah Gathings gives this offense the playmaker who has the speed to make grabs downfield. Gathings has 27 catches with 280 receiving yards. The North Carolina native snagged a 20-plus yard reception in four games this year. On Sept. 23 against Indiana, Gathings totaled four receptions for 47 yards, including a 28-yard catch.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 51 points.

