Who's Playing

Ball State @ Kent State

Current Records: Ball State 4-4; Kent State 3-5

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Ball State Cardinals will be on the road. Ball State and the Kent State Golden Flashes will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Dix Stadium. Kent State will be strutting in after a win while the Cardinals will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Ball State might have drawn first blood against the Eastern Michigan Eagles last week, but it was EMU who got the last laugh. Ball State was within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against the Eagles 20-16. Ball State's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Carson Steele, who picked up 101 yards on the ground on 24 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Meanwhile, the Golden Flashes didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Akron Zips last week, but they still walked away with a 33-27 victory. Among those leading the charge for Kent State was WR Devontez Walker, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching two receiving TDs. Walker's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Toledo Rockets two weeks ago.

Kent State's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed the Zips' offensive line to sack QB DJ Irons seven times for a total loss of 47 yards. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

Ball State was close but no cigar when the teams previously met three seasons ago as they fell 41-38 to Kent State. Can Ball State avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio

Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kent State and Ball State both have one win in their last two games.