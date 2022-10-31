The Kent State Golden Flashes will look to stay perfect at home when they take on the Ball State Cardinals in Tuesday night MACtion. The Golden Flashes (3-5, 2-2) have won 12 consecutive home games, tied for the ninth-longest streak in the FBS and a program record. Kent State is coming off a 33-27 win over Akron on Oct. 22. The Cardinals (4-4, 2-2) had their three-game winning streak snapped last Saturday, falling 20-16 to Eastern Michigan.

Kickoff from Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio, is set for 7 p.m. ET. Ball State leads the all-time series 21-8, including a 9-5 edge in games at Kent. The Golden Flashes are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Ball State vs. Kent State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 61.5. Before locking in any Kent State vs. Ball State picks or MACtion predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kent State vs. Ball State and locked in its MACtion picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the odds and college football betting lines for Ball State vs. Kent State:

Ball State vs. Kent State spread: Kent State -4.5

Ball State vs. Kent State over/under: 61.5 points

Ball State vs. Kent State money line: Ball State +170, Kent State -205

BSU: The Under is 6-0 in the Cardinals' last six games in November

KSU: The Golden Flashes are 10-3 against the spread in their last 13 November games

Ball State vs. Kent State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Kent State can cover

Despite Kent State junior quarterback Collin Schlee being questionable with a lower body bruise, the Golden Flashes would be comfortable with freshman Devin Kargman starting his second consecutive game. Kargman led Kent State to the victory over Akron, completing 14 of 25 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns. Schlee leads the team, completing 107 of 179 passes (59.8%) for 1,548 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been intercepted four times and has a 142.7 rating. Kargman has thrown for three TDs and has two picks.

Junior running back Marquez Cooper is also having a solid season. He leads the team in rushing, carrying 184 times for 845 yards (4.6 average) and eight touchdowns. Last week, Cooper carried 28 times for 137 yards against Akron. It was his second consecutive 100-plus yard game. His best game came against Ohio on Oct. 1, when he rushed 40 times for 240 yards (6.0 average) and two touchdowns.

Why Ball State can cover

Despite that, the Golden Flashes are not a lock to cover the Ball State vs. Kent State spread. That's because the Cardinals have won three of their last four games. They have also beaten the Golden Flashes in 16 of the past 20 matchups. Junior quarterback John Paddock runs the Ball State offense, and has completed 200 of 325 passes (61.5%) for 1,985 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has been picked off nine times and has a rating of 121.5.

Sophomore running back Carson Steele has also been productive. He leads the team with 890 yards rushing on 192 carries (4.6 average) with eight TDs. Steele has also made 19 receptions for 125 yards (6.6 average) and a score. He has surpassed 100 yards rushing in six games, including the last three games. His best effort was Oct. 15 against Connecticut, when he carried 32 times for 179 yards (5.6 average) and three touchdowns.

How to make Ball State vs. Kent State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 61 combined points. It also has generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in almost 60% of simulations. You can only get the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Kent State vs. Ball State? And which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.