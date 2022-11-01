The Ball State Cardinals will look to get back on track and continue their recent dominance over the Kent State Golden Flashes when they meet in Tuesday MACtion. The Cardinals (4-4, 2-2) are tied for second in the West Division, 1 ½ games behind first-place Toledo. The Golden Flashes (3-5, 2-2), fourth in the East and two games behind first-place Buffalo, have won 12 in a row at home. Ball State was beaten 20-16 by Eastern Michigan on Oct. 22, while Kent State edged Akron 33-27 that same day.

Kickoff from Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio, is set for 7 p.m. ET. Ball State is averaging 24.5 points per game this season, while Kent State averages 28.4. The Golden Flashes are 7-point favorites in the latest Ball State vs. Kent State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 62.5. Before locking in any Kent State vs. Ball State picks or MACtion predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kent State vs. Ball State and locked in its MACtion picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the odds and college football betting lines for Ball State vs. Kent State:

Ball State vs. Kent State spread: Kent State -7

Ball State vs. Kent State over/under: 62.5 points

Ball State vs. Kent State money line: Ball State +215, Kent State -267

BSU: The Under is 6-0 in the Cardinals' last six games in November

KSU: The Golden Flashes are 10-3 against the spread in their last 13 November games

Ball State vs. Kent State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Kent State can cover

The Golden Flashes have a pair of receivers striking fear in opposing defenses in junior Dante Cephas (questionable, lower body injury) and sophomore Devontez Walker. Cephas leads the team with 47 receptions for 731 yards (15.6 average) and three touchdowns. He has had three games with 100 or more receiving yards, including a 13-catch, 246-yard and one touchdown performance against Ohio on Oct. 1. He also had a nine-catch, 118-yard and one touchdown game against Miami (Ohio) on Oct. 8.

Walker is second on the team in receptions with 41 for 616 yards (15 average) and a team-high seven touchdowns. Walker has had three 100-yard reception games, including a season-high 11 for 159 yards and two touchdowns against Miami (Ohio). In his last game on Oct. 22, he had five catches for 72 yards (14.4 average) and two touchdowns. He also ran once for a 14-yard score.

Why Ball State can cover

Despite that, the Golden Flashes are not a lock to cover the Ball State vs. Kent State spread. That's because the Cardinals have won three of their last four games. They have also beaten the Golden Flashes in 16 of the past 20 matchups. Junior quarterback John Paddock runs the Ball State offense, and has completed 200 of 325 passes (61.5%) for 1,985 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has been picked off nine times and has a rating of 121.5.

Sophomore running back Carson Steele has also been productive. He leads the team with 890 yards rushing on 192 carries (4.6 average) with eight TDs. Steele has also made 19 receptions for 125 yards (6.6 average) and a score. He has surpassed 100 yards rushing in six games, including the last three games. His best effort was Oct. 15 against Connecticut, when he carried 32 times for 179 yards (5.6 average) and three touchdowns.

How to make Ball State vs. Kent State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 61 combined points. It also has generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in more than 60% of simulations. You can only get the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Kent State vs. Ball State? And which side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.