Kent State vs. Bowling Green: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Kent State vs. Bowling Green football game
Who's Playing
Kent State (home) vs. Bowling Green (away)
Current Records: Kent State 1-2-0; Bowling Green 1-2-0
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Bowling Green will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. Get ready for a Mid-American battle as Bowling Green and Kent State will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Dix Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
The oddsmakers expected fireworks between the Falcons and Louisiana Tech, but the 59-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. The Falcons suffered a grim 35-7 defeat to Louisiana Tech last week. One thing holding the Falcons back was the mediocre play of QB Darius Wade, who did not have his best game.
Meanwhile, the best offense is a good defense -- unless, of course, the offense forces itself back 100 yards due to penalties like Kent State did last week. They took a serious blow against Auburn, falling 55-16. Kent State was down by 38-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Both teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Bowling Green rank 14th in the league when it comes to sacks, with 11 on the season. Less enviably, the Golden Flashes are stumbling into the game with the most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 296.70 on average. We're early in the season, of course, so things might play out differently.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.90
Odds
The Golden Flashes are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Falcons.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Golden Flashes, as the game opened with the Golden Flashes as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 62
Series History
Bowling Green have won three out of their last four games against Kent State.
- Oct 30, 2018 - Bowling Green 28 vs. Kent State 35
- Oct 31, 2017 - Kent State 16 vs. Bowling Green 44
- Nov 15, 2016 - Bowling Green 42 vs. Kent State 7
- Oct 24, 2015 - Kent State 0 vs. Bowling Green 48
