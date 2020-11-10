Teams looking to make some noise in the Mid-American Conference East Division clash when the Bowling Green Falcons host the Kent State Golden Flashes on Tuesday. It has been eight years since Kent State last won the division title, while Bowling Green's drought has reached five years. The Falcons last won the division in 2015, when they were 7-1. It was the last of three straight division championships for Bowling Green. Kent State finished second last season, while Bowling Green was fifth.

The game from the Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio, is slated to start at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Golden Flashes are favored by 20.5 points in the latest Kent State vs. Bowling Green odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 55.5. Before making any Bowling Green vs. Kent State picks, check out the college football predictions for MACtion from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kent State vs. Bowling Green. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Bowling Green vs. Kent State:

Kent State vs. Bowling Green spread: Kent State -20.5

Kent State vs. Bowling Green over-under: 55.5 points

Kent State vs. Bowling Green money line: Kent State -1300, Bowling Green +800

KS: Senior QB Dustin Crum completed 69.2 percent of his passes in 2019

BG: Senior RB Bryson Denley scored seven touchdowns a year ago, including three receiving Latest Odds: Golden Flashes -20.5 Bet Now

Why Kent State can cover

The Golden Flashes were solid on defense a week ago, allowing just 302 total yards, including just 61 rushing. Redshirt senior linebacker Mandela Lawrence-Burke was a beast, recording 12 tackles, including eight solo. He also had one sack for seven yards. Last year, he played in all 13 games and led the team in tackles with 104, including 52 solo, and had three sacks. He clinched a victory against Ball State with a fumble recovery on the final play of the game. He also intercepted a pass and had nine stops in a bowl game victory.

Also making a huge impact was sophomore safety Dean Clark, who registered seven tackles, including six solo. He also had one pass breakup and one interception. A year ago, he made his first career appearance against Auburn on Sept. 14 and registered a tackle. He played in 12 games and recorded six tackles.

Why Bowling Green can cover

The Falcons are looking to improve to 4-3 at home under second-year coach Scot Loeffler. Redshirt junior quarterback Matt McDonald accounted for 169 yards of offense in the season-opening loss at Toledo in his first-ever start, including a run of 24 yards. Prior to joining the Falcons, McDonald started his collegiate career at Boston College, appearing in two games in 2018. In those games, he completed seven of eight passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

Sophomore wide receiver Julian Ortega-Jones was a bright spot for the Falcons last week, catching three passes for 61 yards (20.3 average), including a long of 42 yards. A year ago, Ortega-Jones caught 20 passes for 298 yards (14.9 average) with a long of 44 yards. He played in 11 games, making 10 starts. His best game was a five-catch, 69-yard performance in a win over Morgan State.

How to make Kent State vs. Bowling Green picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total. In fact, it says Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum will pass for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for more than 50 yards and another score. Bowling Green's rushing attack will also combine for more than 100 yards rushing and one TD.

So who wins Bowling Green vs. Kent State? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kent State vs. Bowling Green spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up almost $3,900 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.