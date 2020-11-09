The Kent State Golden Flashes look to stay perfect in the coronavirus-abbreviated Mid-American Conference season when they take on the host Bowling Green Falcons on Tuesday. The Golden Flashes (1-0) opened their season last Wednesday with a 27-23 victory over Eastern Michigan, while the Falcons (0-1) kicked off their season that same night with a 38-3 loss at Toledo. Kent State won last year's meeting 62-20 at home. The Golden Flashes will look to start the year 2-0 for the first time since 1988.

Kickoff from Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio, is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Kent State averaged 29.2 points per game a year ago, while Bowling Green scored 16.0 per contest. The Golden Flashes are 20.5-point favorites in the latest Kent State vs. Bowling Green odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 58.

Kent State vs. Bowling Green spread: Kent State -20.5

Kent State vs. Bowling Green over-under: 58 points

Kent State vs. Bowling Green money line: Kent State -1300, Bowling Green +800

KS: Senior QB Dustin Crum completed 69.2 percent of his passes in 2019

BG: Senior RB Bryson Denley scored seven touchdowns a year ago, including three receiving

Why Kent State can cover

The Golden Flashes continued where they left off a year ago and have posted five consecutive wins. Crum was on fire in the season opener, completing 21 of 29 passes (72.4 percent) for 219 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried eight times for 35 yards (4.4 average) and a score. As a junior, Crum started 12 of 13 games and threw for a career-high 369 yards and three touchdowns against Ball State. He also rushed for 101 yards and a score in that game.

Also off to a fast start is junior wide receiver Isaiah McKoy, who had eight receptions for 104 yards (13.0 average) and a score against Eastern Michigan. McKoy was the Golden Flashes' leading receiver in 2019, with a team-high 57 receptions for 870 yards (15.3 average) and eight scores. He played in 11 games and was named third-team All-MAC. He topped 100 yards receiving three times - vs. Kennesaw, Ball State and Utah State.

Why Bowling Green can cover

Despite that, the Golden Flashes are not a lock to cover the Kent State vs. Bowling Green spread. That's because the Falcons are looking to improve to 4-3 at home under second-year coach Scot Loeffler. Redshirt junior quarterback Matt McDonald accounted for 169 yards of offense in the season-opening loss at Toledo in his first-ever start, including a run of 24 yards. Prior to joining the Falcons, McDonald started his collegiate career at Boston College, appearing in two games in 2018. In those games, he completed seven of eight passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

Sophomore wide receiver Julian Ortega-Jones was a bright spot for the Falcons last week, catching three passes for 61 yards (20.3 average), including a long of 42 yards. A year ago, Ortega-Jones caught 20 passes for 298 yards (14.9 average) with a long of 44 yards. He played in 11 games, making 10 starts. His best game was a five-catch, 69-yard performance in a win over Morgan State.

