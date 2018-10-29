Kent State vs. Bowling Green odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from model that called Texas' upset

Weekday football has become a staple in the Mid-American Conference and Tuesday brings MACtion to the forefront as Kent State (1-7, 0-4) travels to face Bowling Green (1-7, 0-4) in an 8 p.m. ET kickoff. The Golden Flashes suffered a heartbreaking overtime defeat to Akron in their last outing, while Bowling Green was blown out by the Ohio Bobcats. Both teams are still searching for their first conference victory, and oddsmakers have opened this game as a pick'em in the latest Kent State vs. Bowling Green odds. Before you lock in your Kent State vs. Bowling Green picks and predictions, you'll need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model is saying.

The model knows Kent State's rushing attack will need to be a major factor if the Golden Flashes want to steal a conference victory on the road. The Golden Flashes are averaging over 170 rushing yards and get a dream matchup against Bowling Green's porous run defense that gave up 381 rushing yards against Ohio in its latest outing.

But just because Kent State features a high-powered rushing attack doesn't mean it can go on the road and earn a victory over Bowling Green.

Bowling Green has defeated Kent State in five consecutive meetings, including last year's 44-16 blowout victory. In order to make it six straight, Bowling Green will need quarterback Jarret Doege to avoid turnovers and manage the game at home. He has already proven he can put up strong stats against Kent State, completing almost 80 percent of his passes and throwing two touchdowns in the Falcons' lopsided road victory last season.

