The Kent State Golden Flashes (3-6) go on the road to play the Bowling Green Falcons (5-4) in a MACtion battle on Wednesday night. Kent State is looking to secure a victory to help get back on track. The Golden Flashes have dropped three of their last four games. On Nov. 1, the Golden Flashes fell to Ball State 27-20. Meanwhile, Bowling Green heads into this game with momentum, winning three straight. In their last game, the Falcons defeated Western Michigan 13-9.

Kickoff from Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Golden Flashes at -2.5 in Kent State vs. Bowling Green odds, while the over/under for total points is 55.5. Before locking in any Bowling Green vs. Kent State picks or MACtion predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bowling Green vs. Kent State and locked in its MACtion picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the odds and college football betting lines for Kent State vs. Bowling Green:

Kent State vs. Bowling Green spread: Golden Flashes -2.5

Kent State vs. Bowling Green over/under: 55.5 points

Kent State vs. Bowling Green money line: Golden Flashes -140, Falcons +118

KSU: Golden Flashes are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games in November

BGSU: Under is 11-4 in Falcons' last 15 Wednesday games

Kent State vs. Bowling Green picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Kent State can cover

Kent State has a run-first offense that thrives on physicality and aggression up front. The Golden Flashes love to use read options to get their ground attack going. This unit heads into this game ranked first in the conference in rushing yards per game (211.3). Junior running back Marquez Cooper is having an outstanding campaign.

Cooper can completely take over a game from the backfield. The Maryland native has great vision and burst to get to the second level in a flash. Cooper owns great contact balance, ranking second in the MAC in rushing yards (1,013) and rush yards per game (112.6). He's also tied for first with nine rushing touchdowns. In his last matchup, he registered 32 carries, 168 yards and one score.

Why Bowling Green can cover

Senior quarterback Matt McDonald will look to continue his solid campaign. McDonald has showcased his solid field vision and ball placement skills. The California native has the Falcon offense sixth in the conference in passing yards per game (219). McDonald is completing 60% of his throws for 1,781 yards. He's also tied for third in the MAC with 16 passing touchdowns.

Sophomore running back Jaison Patterson is the prime ball carrier in the backfield for the Falcons. Patterson is a strong and tough runner who can consistently gain positive yards. The Florida native is leading the team with 91 carries for 442 yards and one score. On Oct. 22, he has 18 rushes with 101 yards.

How to make Bowling Green vs. Kent State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only get the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Kent State vs. Bowling Green? And which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.