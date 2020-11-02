Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ Kent State

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Kent State Golden Flashes are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dix Stadium. EMU struggled last season, ending up 6-7. Meanwhile, Kent State was on the positive side of.500 (7-6) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

Two last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Eagles were 15th worst when it came to rushing touchdowns allowed last year, with the squad giving up 30 overall (bottom 89%). The Golden Flashes experienced some rushing struggles of their own as they ranked fourth worst in the nation with respect to rushing yards allowed per game last year, where the team gave up 244.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio

Dix Stadium -- Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kent State and Eastern Michigan both have one win in their last two games.