Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer model

Get ready for a Mid-American battle as the Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Kent State Golden Flashes will face off at noon ET on Friday at Rynearson Stadium. EMU is 6-5 overall and 2-2 at home, while Kent State is 5-6 overall and 1-5 on the road. For the first time in school history, the Eagles are bowl eligible for the second consecutive season. Kent State has won two in a row, scoring 71 points in the victories. The Eagles are favored by 4.5-points in the latest Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State odds, while the over-under is set at 66.

Eastern Michigan made easy work of Northern Illinois on Tuesday and registered a 45-17 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third quarter, by which point the Eagles had established a 38-10 advantage. Mike Glass III threw for three touchdowns and ran for another score. Two of the passing scores went to Arthur Jackson III. Shaq Vann rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles halted an 11-game losing streak against Northern Illinois dating back to 2007.

Meanwhile, things were close when Kent State and Ball State clashed, but Kent State ultimately edged out the opposition 41-38. Dustin Crum had a dynamite game for the Golden Flashes; he picked up 101 yards on the ground on 15 carries and accumulated 369 passing yards. It was the first time Crum reached the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Isaiah McKoy caught three of Crum's touchdown passes, while Mike Carrigan finished with eight catches for 178 yards.

The Eagles are coming into Friday's game with the 12th fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 121.8 on average. But the Golden Flashes are second worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 260.8 on average.

